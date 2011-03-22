How to Get Your Mojo Back

It’s never easy getting your motor started after you haven’t used your equipment in a while. The same holds true when you are getting back in the saddle after time away from the workplace. Here are some ways you can quickly get your mojo back in the world of work.

This is the new normal: The sooner you realize that what you have in front of you is the new normal, the happier you’ll be. Wishing and praying for the good old days to return will do nothing but drag you down. And by the way, if the good old days were that darn good, then why are you no longer in the job you are mourning for?

Volatility in the workplace is here to stay. Adjust your thinking and hang on because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Be open to new opportunities: I didn’t grow up expecting to be a consultant or a writer but when opportunity knocked, I was open to these new opportunities. The job you just accepted may not be the job of your dreams or it may be. You just may not know it yet.

Be open to whatever tasks are thrown your way. You never know where this path will lead.

Take risks: The mere idea of failure prevents people from taking risks. Yet risks are what make life so interesting. Imagine going to work every day doing the same exact thing for the rest of your life. Now that’s frightening. Step outside your comfort zone and take a risk.

Start with small steps and as you become more comfortable, take bigger leaps.