Why a Curator Isn’t an Editor

Anytime there’s a blog post or an article about Curation–someone pipes up in the comments with a weary sigh and says: “Isn’t this just a fancy new word for an editor?”

So, let’s deal with this in a direct way.

A curator is NOT an editor. Here’s why.

Editors come in many shapes and sizes. The flavors include Acquisitions Editor, Articles Editor, Assignment Editor, Assistant Editor, Associate Editor, Contributing Editor/Editor at Large, Department/Features Editor, Executive Editor, Managing Editor, and Editor-in-Chief.

What none of these titles include is curator.

Editors provide a critical skill for refining and improving content that is created by a professional writer to a professional outlet.

Editors assign, review, and help craft finished editorial. But editors don’t have a byline, and don’t provide their voice or POV in the process of refining the writing. At least in concept–editors work for clarity and accuracy.