Andrew Mason: The Next Mark Zuckerberg?

In 2006, after only two years on the market, Yahoo offered to buy Facebook for one billion dollars. At the time, the fate of Facebook was unclear. Myspace had more than ten times the number of members and membership growth at Facebook was slowing. Despite the opportunity for instant riches and the long odds against Facebook overtaking Myspace, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg famously rejected the offer. For a twenty-three year old in the business world, this is a decision equivalent to George Washington deciding to not run for a third term as President. Very few people would have predicted that within four years Mark Zuckerberg would be the world’s youngest billionaire and the Time’s Person of The Year.

Fast forward four years and another two-year old Internet start-up notably rejects a billion dollar offer,except this time the offer is for six billion. And, unlike Facebook, this company–again at only two years old–is the undisputed leader in its category. Yet the founder of this company remains completely unknown. Can you guess the company? Do you know the founder?

If you guessed Groupon, then you would be right. And if you said Andrew Mason, you would be doubly correct. At the end of last year, Andrew Mason, the founder of Groupon, turned down the six billion dollar offer from Google and the distinction of being another one of the few billionaires in the world. For Andrew’s sake, let’s hope he didn’t make a mistake.

While Groupon is clearly the market leader in the group purchasing space, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are flocking to this hot market. The underlying model for most of these companies is to offer a product or service at a steep discount for a limited time. Some sites, such as Groupon, require a minimum number of purchasers. It is most common to restrict the deal to a single day, with a new deal arriving each day.

Groupon has some legitimate competition already, led by LivingSocial and Woot, with dozens of competitors emerging. While market dominance in a fast-growing space is frequently associated with long-term market leadership, there are numerous cases, including the Myspace vs. Facebook battle, that prove it is not sufficient.

As the undisputed leader in a market projected to grow exponentially over the next few years, Groupon is poised to be the next big thing, but it must be nimble and recognize the market needs that these other competitors are trying to fill and decide whether the company can evolve to them. Many emerging competitors are trying to focus on market sub-segments.