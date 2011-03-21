U.S. State Department to Pay for BBC’s Anti-Jamming Campaign in China, Iran

The cash-strapped BBC World Service has a new patron: The United States State Department. The State Department has made an informal arrangement to send hundreds of thousands of dollars to the BBC in order to develop high-tech anti-jamming tools for television and internet services. It appears the money is being spent to help the BBC World Service circumvent China’s “Great Firewall.”

At the moment, the BBC World Service is being jammed in China, Libya, Iran and a host of other nations. While the amount of money–described by The Guardian as a “low six-figure sum” (in British pounds?)–might sound small, the BBC World Service is currently in financial shambles following austerity measures and defunding. Fast Company has previously reported on how the BBC was forced to cut Arabic-language services in the midst of the Egyptian revolution by budgetary concerns.

The State Department will be sending the money from Washington to London to pay for multiple high-tech anti-jamming services.

Although statement could not be obtained from the BBC as of press time, a little digging indicates that much of the new anti-jamming package appears to be aimed at China. On March 9, BBC Global News director Peter Horrocks told Parliament:

We are investing, and will shortly be making announcements about, new circumvention technology that helps users on the internet to get round some of the blocks put in the so-called great firewall of China. We have received funding–interestingly, from the US Government, rather than from the UK Government–in relation to researching that. Our technologists are developing techniques that will at least help those who seek out our content online.

The BBC is expected to make a formal announcement on May 3, World Press Freedom Day.

Software currently used by the BBC World Service to detect hostile governments around the world blocking their websites will be significantly upgraded. The new programs will have far more sensitive–and far more frequently updated–information on user metrics that will aggregate drastic drops in service country-by-country, something that has been a bit of a weak spot for them in the past. According to The Guardian‘s Ben Dowell, the BBC World Service is currently forced to rely on reports from foreign users in order to find out about government blockages–their metrics dashboard apparently does not have the capability right now.