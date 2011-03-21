Podio Employs a Novel Approach for U.S. Launch

A technology company is undertaking a very novel approach for launching their business in the U.S. The approach reminds me of a scenario that might be employed in Donald Trump’s television show The Apprentice. Here’s how I imagine Donald Trump would announce the task:

In a few short weeks, your team will orchestrate the U.S. launch for Podio, a Copenhagen-based technology company, by creating a store in San Francisco to host events over a period of one week that will include developers, partners, media and potential customers. If this event doesn’t come off as planned, someone will be fired.

I’m happy to report that it doesn’t look like anyone is going to be fired. Podio and firms supporting them are doing a terrific job of executing this “task” if opening day is any indication.

Podio (website not viewable until Thursday, March 24th at 8 pm PDT) is focused around improving execution and collaboration for projects, business processes and knowledge. Business teams can define their own highly-customizable work spaces; external programming support is not needed. Podio provides an application programming interface (API) to allow data to flow in/out of Podio. It is possible to invite people to one or more work spaces within Podio–either internal or external members.

Podio developed its technology by hosting on-site workshops for developers and business people alike allowing multiple organizations to come together and learn first-hand about Podio’s technology. This long-standing practice follows them to San Francisco and their U.S. launch. While many technology firms would be hesitant to put diverse people together in the same room to learn and experiment, this practice seems to be a key factor in the pragmatism and efficacy of Podio’s solution.

Podio’s open environment has benefited all who employ their technology today. This isn’t just a “if we build it, they will come” model employed by far too many technology companies. Podio’s solution is all about the customer and what their customers are able to achieve using their technology.

Opening the Podio Store–a Herculean effort