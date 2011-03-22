“If you won the lottery, would you quit working?”

The answer for me is no. I don’t have a job, I have a career. I love what I do and I am so inspired everyday by the people around me to do more, try new things and keep going.

Can you say the same? When you can answer that question the same, you will have found the perfect career, not the perfect job.

Of course, a winning lottery ticket would be a great experience to add to all of the above ….

