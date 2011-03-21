This Is What An Exoskeletal Human Arm Looks Like [Video]

Earlier this month, we looked at the X-Ar, an exoskeletal support that attaches to the arm and shoulders, allowing users to keep their X-Ar-attached arms outstretched for hours on end. Now we have video of the gadget in action.

The device, manufactured by Equipois, could prove invaluable to anyone who works with their arms all day–think surgeons, jewelers, and factory workers. The X-Ar will go on sale in early June for somewhere in the range of $2,000 to $3,000. Check it out below.

Follow Fast Company on Twitter. Ariel Schwartz can be reached by email.