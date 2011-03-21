Customer Engagement: Why All Companies Could Use a Little MOO

What do you do to make your customers
happy that they forked over their hard-earned cash to buy your product or
service? I mean beyond the fancy marketing pitch and slick packaging that you
used to encourage them to actually buy what you’re selling, what do you do
after the sale to make them feel good (or even ecstatic) about their purchase?
Add a little punch to your communication process
MOO.com, producers of high quality
ecofriendly business cards, took what would normally be a bland, matter-of-fact
order confirmation email and made it fun–something that’s
much more engaging for customers.
I recently ordered a new
batch of business cards from MOO, and immediately upon submitting my order,
I received an email from Little MOO, their official print robot.
Beyond creating the Little MOO
character (which is a nice touch), what really makes
the confirmation email unique and engaging is their ability to write in a voice
that makes you believe 1) Little MOO actually exists and 2) Little MOO might
have written the confirmation email you’re reading–notice they even included
an email signature.
Upsell happiness
I’m going to assume that
most businesses would hope that their customers are genuinely excited about
their purchases but even so, why leave it up to chance? MOO uses their packaging
to create a mood of excitement for their customers by including a band around each
business card holder that proudly announces 1) your business cards are inside
and 2) that’s very exciting.
The band also includes a
brief overview of the company, a link to their
blog, and a link to an area of their site where you can get ideas for other
print projects (another more direct upsell). They also highlight their use of ecofriendly
paper and packaging–exciting for those interested in supporting sustainable
products.
It’s often what you do after an order that creates loyal and happy customers.
Most companies focus the
bulk of their marketing efforts on getting customers in the front door of their
store or to their
Facebook fan page. But if you’re going to truly engage your customer base
and generate repeat business, you must continue to market to them well after
they’ve checked out at the cash register.
Have you found other
examples of companies that do a great job of engaging customers after they make
their purchase? If so, who are they and what makes them stand out?
Shawn Graham collaborates with small-
to medium-sized companies to develop impactful social media and marketing
communications content and strategies and seasoned job seekers to help them
find their true north. Find Shawn at CourtingYourCareer.com.