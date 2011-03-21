Customer Engagement: Why All Companies Could Use a Little MOO

What do you do to make your customers

happy that they forked over their hard-earned cash to buy your product or

service? I mean beyond the fancy marketing pitch and slick packaging that you

used to encourage them to actually buy what you’re selling, what do you do

after the sale to make them feel good (or even ecstatic) about their purchase?

Add a little punch to your communication process MOO.com, producers of high quality

ecofriendly business cards, took what would normally be a bland, matter-of-fact

order confirmation email and made it fun–something that’s

much more engaging for customers. I recently ordered a new

batch of business cards from MOO, and immediately upon submitting my order,

I received an email from Little MOO, their official print robot. Beyond creating the Little MOO

character (which is a nice touch), what really makes

the confirmation email unique and engaging is their ability to write in a voice

that makes you believe 1) Little MOO actually exists and 2) Little MOO might

have written the confirmation email you’re reading–notice they even included

an email signature.

Upsell happiness I’m going to assume that

most businesses would hope that their customers are genuinely excited about

their purchases but even so, why leave it up to chance? MOO uses their packaging

to create a mood of excitement for their customers by including a band around each

business card holder that proudly announces 1) your business cards are inside

and 2) that’s very exciting. The band also includes a

brief overview of the company, a link to their

blog, and a link to an area of their site where you can get ideas for other

print projects (another more direct upsell). They also highlight their use of ecofriendly

paper and packaging–exciting for those interested in supporting sustainable

products. It’s often what you do after an order that creates loyal and happy customers. Most companies focus the

bulk of their marketing efforts on getting customers in the front door of their

store or to their

Facebook fan page. But if you’re going to truly engage your customer base

and generate repeat business, you must continue to market to them well after

they’ve checked out at the cash register. Have you found other

examples of companies that do a great job of engaging customers after they make

their purchase? If so, who are they and what makes them stand out?

Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Shawn Graham collaborates with small-

to medium-sized companies to develop impactful social media and marketing

communications content and strategies and seasoned job seekers to help them

find their true north. Find Shawn at CourtingYourCareer.com.