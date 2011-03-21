Here Come the Web Optimizers

advertisement

There was a buzz in our agency conference room as folks

filed in for our monthly brown bag meetup. Sure, it could have been the free

pizza, but there was something bigger going on this month. The topic? Web site analytics and optimization. But this wasn’t a roomful of data geeks. We had developers, project

managers, marketers and user experience experts, all engaged and eager to learn

more about how to use technology and data to improve digital experiences. There’s something happening here. And it’s not about the

data. It’s about the people using it. Digital marketers have been drowning in data for years. The

challenge has been knowing what to do with it all. Fortunately this is all starting to change, in

a good way. Free Analytics. Just Add People

Up until a few years ago, anyone serious about data-driven

marketing needed to spend some bucks to get an enterprise offering from someone

like Omniture, Webtrends or Coremetrics.

For larger companies, this quickly gets into six-figure territory, not

to mention the implementation work required. It’s easy to see

why some people may never get around to actually taking action from the

data. Just getting analytics up and running can be exhausting. This all changed with Google Analytics. Yes, it’s free, but

that’s not the real story. The product has evolved into a more-than-capable

Web analytics offering with an easy-to-use interface and a focus on surfacing

relevant data to marketers. It’s lowered the barrier to using the technology,

allowing anyone to jump in and see how visitors are engaging with their Web site. Google has also added a free testing tool called Google Website

Optimizer enabling real-time A/B and multivariate testing. In short, it’s completely changed the game. There is of

course still a thriving market for enterprise Web analytics solutions, but the

availability and access to Google Analytics has opened up analytics to anyone

and everyone. Meet the Optimizers The real revolution is happening in the trenches with

the people using the data. Today, there’s a new breed of folks who have the marketing

smarts, technical competency and understanding of how the data connects to a

Web site and business. They’re relentlessly focused on how to improve the bottom

line with small tweaks and changes. They are working to close the loop

between analysis and action.

We’re seeing this most visibly in the areas of landing page and

conversion optimization. With the piles of money spent on digital acquisition

and pay-per-click marketing, there is some serious potential for lift in making

the onsite landing experiences effective and better tuned to specific search queries and visitor intent. But this is just the tip of the optimization iceberg. The

opportunities are ripe across all areas of the digital ecosystem. Data can be

used to personalize experiences, fix usability problems and improve deeper

transactional parts of a digital experience. We’ve just scratched the surface

of what’s possible. Small Changes. Big Results. Optimization is gaining fast traction because companies are finally

understanding its impact on the business. It’s common for organizations to spend exorbitant sums of

money building large-scale Web sites and technology platforms. But those same

budgets have not been there for the ongoing optimization and improvement.

Instead of moving from one large redesign project to another, organizations are

realizing the real value lies in the ongoing testing and continuous improvement

of these digital properties. These efforts pay off in big ways.

We recently had a client that realized a 193% increase in a

conversion rate from some very simple Web site changes. Another had a 22%

increase on leads generated from a revamped landing page design and small copy

changes. These types of improvements may look small, but they can mean thousands (or even millions) of

dollars to the bottom line. Look no further than Jared Spool’s now famous $300 million

dollar button story. Examples like this get an executive’s attention in a

hurry. As digital becomes more and more integrated with the overall

business it becomes even more closely tied to revenue and bottom-line results.

The role of optimization not only becomes a necessity, it is a competitive

differentiator. Optimizers Unite! There’s visible and exciting momentum happening today with analytics

professionals mobilizing in impressive ways. Take Web Analytics

Wednesday, dubbed the biggest Web analytics community on Earth. It’s a

monthly networking event happening in cities around the world and attended by more

than 10,000 people since its founding in 2005. The Conversion

Conference and eMetrics both took

place in San Francisco this week. Two events that exclusively focused on

helping organizations realize the value from making data-driven decisions. Our own agency recently formed a new optimization practice

and are actively working with organizations to drive digital change. And as

evident from our brown bag session this week, it’s something that will change

the way the entire agency thinks about digital and service delivery.

And yet with all this momentum, there’s still a shortage of

good people to do all the work. Companies looking for optimization talent complain about the

sparse applicant pools. The best and brightest people are in high demand (and

well compensated). Yet this is still a relatively immature field with only a

handful of options for good education and training. While the discipline continues to evolve and move into the

mainstream, there remain tremendous opportunities for individuals and

While the discipline continues to evolve and move into the mainstream, there remain tremendous opportunities for individuals and organizations alike to jump in with two feet.

optimizing.