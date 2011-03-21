How You Think About the Future Is Dangerous

What will the dominate form of employment be in

a decade?

a decade? How will we bank ten years from now?

What will meetings look like in ten years?

In 2021, what talent shortages will the U.S. be

facing?

I then display the very stern picture of a prototypical

boss, looking down in future-judgment on each person–followed by the image of

floating question marks descending rapidly into certainty. I explain that I’m

showing them what goes on in their mind when a question like this is posed.

Because they are smart–because they are expected to know–they attempt to answer

an unanswerable question. The right answer, I tell them, is: I don’t know, but here’s how I’m thinking

about it.

Plans based on the illusion of certainty is dangerous.

Human knowledge of the future is extremely limited. The most

successful soothsayers may be more lucky than right, and eventually any luck will

run out, even for the most seeming prescient among us. And even visionaries

seem less visionary when individual quotes are examined, like Bill Gates saying

“640K ought to be enough for anyone,” or the late chairman of Digital

Equipment, Ken Olson, wondering why anyone would want a computer at home. From the

tanking of the housing market, to uprisings in the Middle East, to the Japanese

earthquake and tsunami, to the Gulf Oil spill, we find companies and governments

caught by surprise when the unthinkable happens.

The people and organizations that adapt best to change, and

that is really the trick: anticipation and adaptation, do so by honestly

admitting what they don’t know, watching developments carefully, planning for

multiple eventualities and jumping on the right horse minutes, or days, even

weeks or months ahead of their flatfooted competitors.

Most people are content with their myopic illusion that if

they will it hard enough, tomorrow will be much like today. They think: I account for the little anomalies, my predictions

are going to turn out to be right. Those are the very definitions of delusional

thinking. I don’t mean that in a derogatory sense because this delusion is

built into the human psyche. It is a protective mechanism. However, it is a

mechanism that fails when the span of time shifts from where is the next meal coming from? to what will the African economy look like in 2021?

In this blog we will explore the unthinkable through the

lens of scenario planning. We will examine uncertainties in detail and discover

how they play out under different social, technology, economic, environmental

and political situations. We may not be able to foretell the future, but we can

force ourselves to confront the often uncomfortable recesses of the possible

and imagine what might be. I intend to help my readers stay ahead of the curve by breaking them of their habit of planning for THE future, and helping them plan for ANY future.