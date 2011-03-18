Zynga Acquires 10th Game Developer Team in 10 Months

Today, Most Innovative Company Zynga announced the talent acquisition of Massachusetts-based game developer Floodgate Entertainment. Floodgate’s six-person team, known mostly for co-developing mobile and PC titles, will be absorbed by Zynga’s Boston offices.

The acquisition marks Zynga’s tenth and 10 months–previous acquisitions ranged from XPD in Beijing to Bonfire Studios in Dallas to Dextrose AG in Frankfurt.

With a growing roster of talent and satellite gaming firms–not to mention growing revenues–Zynga is even more primed for its rumored IPO, which reportedly could occur as early as the first quarter of 2012.

