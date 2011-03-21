Tell the White House How to Power Up Startups

On March 23, from noon-12:40 p.m. EST, Fast Company senior editor Nancy Cook will travel to the White House with your questions in tow to moderate the panel, “Startup America–Reducing Barriers.” It’s part of the White House’s Startup America initiative, which began with an executive order in January by President Obama, instructing federal agencies to identify and take steps to reduce old or burdensome business regulations. President Obama is also visiting eight cities and entrepreneurs and businesspeople there to get their ideas for how to further streamline the process. But if the president isn’t visiting your city (Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Boulder are still to come), here’s your chance to take part nonetheless.

Via Twitter or the convenient box below, ask a question about any impediment you feel is getting in the way of startups. Or answer the question: “What regulations are stifling startups?” using hashtag #startupamerica. Or tweet the question at someone whose ideas you think we–and the president–should hear with the same hashtag. We’ll grab a variety of questions and discuss them March 23rd at a roundtable with Karen Mills, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Adminstration, Gene Sperling, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council, and others. The whole thing will be livestreamed from the White House. (We’ll share details on watching the broadcast as the event draws near.)

What regulations are stifling startups?

