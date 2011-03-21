How Does Your Garden Grow?

A whimsical drawing and poignant saying from Brian Andreas of Storypeople ® awaits me almost every morning and I wanted to share a recent email with you. It feels especially important as we walk through today’s less than financially rosy world.

I once had a garden filled with flowers that grew only on dark thoughts but they need constant attention & one day I decided I had better things to do.

Are you focusing on what you want to create? Where you put your attention is where you will see results. If you want to create a world of fear, always think of what dreadful thing might happen, especially focus on the worst possible scenario. You will soon recognize all the dreadful things as they come at you.

If you want to create a world of lack, focus on what you want but cannot have. Feel sad over all the things you can’t have. You will feel very poor in no time at all.

Norman Vincent Peale once said, “The person who sends out positive thoughts activates the world around him positively and draws back to himself positive results.“

We know that everything is energy and energy cannot be destroyed. We also know how much better it feels to be around someone with positive energy, especially when that positive energy is focused on a project we are passionate about. So be that positive person that attracts other positive people to create positive results.

Create a positive story about your life. Look for positive stories of how your company treats its customers. Tell uplifting stories of the difference you and your colleagues make in the world. Story by positive story, you can change the world.