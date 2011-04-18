Infographic: The Business of Facebook





Facebook has 610,736,920 MEMBER PROFILES. That’s one for every ELEVEN people on the planet.

Based on page views and users, Facebook is the NO. 2 site in the U.S., behind Google and ahead of YouTube and Yahoo.

EVERY 60 SECONDS ON FACEBOOK, USERS send 230,000 messages, update 95,000 statuses, write 80,000 wall posts, tag 65,000 photos, share 50,000 links—and affirm or disparage them all with half a million comments.

65% of surveyed teens admit to being “FRIENDS” with their PARENTS though 16% said it was a precondition for joining the site. More than 38% of teens have ignored a friend request from Mom or Dad.