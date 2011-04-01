Marketing To Digital Moms Conference

PROUD SPONSOR OF MOMS
Wieden+Kennedy
Two tear-wrenching Olympic TV spots were at the heart of P&G’s first-ever corporate campaign. P&G also helped 250 Team U.S.A. moms attend the Games and set up a site for shout-outs to mothers.
FUNNY BABY
Dentsu Latin America
Are moms enamored of seemingly inebriated babies? Turns out, no. “I think it is wrong on so many levels,” one CafeMom wrote of the ads to promote L’Univers de Chocolat’s whiskey-infused chocolate. Cannes disagreed and gave the campaign Gold.
YOUR MOM HATES DEAD SPACE 2
DraftFCB
“Moms are gamers, too, and, yes, we even play violent horror games,” one online mom fumed, in reaction to EA Games’ viral campaign in which real mothers cringe at Dead Space 2’s footage.
SWAGGER WAGON
Saatchi & Saatchi L.A.
Toyota gave the mom mobile a new edge — minus a new look — with the Swagger Wagon, a campaign starring two freestyling, self-centered parents. Viral YouTube videos helped push Sienna sales up 49.7%.