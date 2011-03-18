New Rules for the New Internet Bubble

We’re now in the second Internet bubble. The signals are loud and clear: seed and late stage valuations are getting frothy and wacky, and hiring talent in Silicon Valley is the toughest it has been since the dot.com bubble.The rules for making money are different in a bubble than in normal times. What are they, how do they differ and what can startup do to take advantage of them?

advertisement

advertisement

First, to understand where we’re going, it’s important to know where we’ve been. Paths to Liquidity: a quick history of the four waves of startup investing. The Golden Age (1970 — 1995): Build a growing business with a consistently profitable track record (after at least 5 quarters,)and go public when it’s time.

(1970 — 1995): Build a growing business with a consistently profitable track record (after at least 5 quarters,)and go public when it’s time. Dot.com Bubble (1995-2000): “Anything goes” as public markets clamor for ideas, vague promises of future growth, and IPOs happen absent regard for history or profitability.

(1995-2000): “Anything goes” as public markets clamor for ideas, vague promises of future growth, and IPOs happen absent regard for history or profitability. Lean Startups/Back to Basics (2000-2010): No IPO’s, limited VC cash, lack of confidence and funding fuels “lean startup” era with limited M&A and even less IPO activity.

(2000-2010): No IPO’s, limited VC cash, lack of confidence and funding fuels “lean startup” era with limited M&A and even less IPO activity. The New Bubble: (2011 — 2014): Here we go again…. (If you can’t see the slide presentation above, click here.) If you “saw the movie” or know your startup history, and want to skip aheadclick here. 1970 – 1995: The Golden Age

VC’s worked with entrepreneurs to build profitable and scalable businesses, with increasing revenue and consistent profitability — quarter after quarter. They taught you about customers, markets and profits.The reward for doing so was a liquidity event via an Initial Public Offering.

advertisement

Startups needed millions of dollars of funding just to get their first product out the door to customers. Software companies had to buy specialized computers and license expensive software. A hardware startup had to equip a factory to manufacture the product. Startups built every possible feature the founding team envisioned (using “Waterfall development,”) into a monolithic “release” of the product taking months or years to build a first product release. The Business Plan (Concept-Alpha-Beta–FCS)became the playbook for startups. There was no repeatable methodology, startups and their VC’s still operated like startups were simply a smaller version of a large company. The world of building profitable startups ended in 1995. August 1995 – March 2000: The Dot.Com Bubble

With Netscape’s IPO, there was suddenly a public market for companies with limited revenue and no profit. Underwriters realized that as long as the public was happy snapping up shares, they could make huge profits from the inflated valuations. Thus began the 5-year dot-com bubble. For VC’s and entrepreneurs the gold rush to liquidity was on. The old rules of sustainable revenue and consistent profitability went out the window. VC’s engineered financial transactions, working with entrepreneurs to brand, hype and take public unprofitable companies with grand promises of the future. The goals were “first mover advantage,” “grab market share” and “get big fast.” Like all bubbles, this was a game of musical chairs, where the last one standing looked dumb and everyone else got absurdly rich. Startups still required millions of dollars of funding. But the bubble mantra of get “big fast” and “first mover advantage” demanded tens of millions more to create a “brand.” The goal was to get your firm public as soon as possible using whatever it took including hype, spin, expand, and grab market share — because the sooner you got your billion dollar market cap, the sooner the VC firm could sell their shares and distribute their profits. Just like the previous 25 years, startups still built every possible feature the founding team envisioned into a monolithic “release” of the product using “Waterfall development.” But in the bubble, startups got creative and shortened the time needed to get a product to the customer by releasing “beta’s” (buggy products still needing testing) and having the customers act as their Quality Assurance group.

advertisement

The IPO offering document became the playbook for startups. With the bubble mantra of “get big fast,” the repeatable methodology became “brand, hype, flip or IPO”. 2001 – 2010: Back to Basics: The Lean Startup

After the dot.com bubble collapsed, venture investors spent the next three years doing triage, sorting through the rubble to find companies that weren’t bleeding cash and could actually be turned into businesses. Tech IPOs were a receding memory, and mergers and acquisitions became the only path to liquidity for startups. VC’s went back to basics, to focus on building companies while their founders worked on building customers. Over time, open source software the rise of the next wave of web startups and the embrace of Agile Engineering meant that startupsno longer needed millions of dollars to buy specialized computers and license expensive software — they could start a company on their credit cards.Customer Development,Agile Engineering and the Lean methodology enforced a process of incremental and iterative development. Startups could now get a first version of a product out to customers in weeks/months rather than months/years.This next wave of web startups; Social Networks and Mobile Applications, now reached 100’s of millions of customers. Startups began to recognize that they weren’t merely a smaller version of a large company. Rather they understood thatastartup is a temporary organization designed to search for a repeatable and scalable business model. This meant that startups needed their own tools, techniques and methodologies distinct from those used in large companies.The concepts ofMinimum Viable Product andthe Pivot entered the lexicon along with Customer Discovery and Validation. The playbook for startups became theAgile + Customer Development methodologywith The Four Steps to the Epiphany and Agile engineering textbooks. Rules For the New Bubble: 2011 – 2014

The signs of a new bubble have been appearing over the last year — seed and late stage valuations are rapidly inflating, hiring talent in Silicon Valley is the toughest since the last bubble and investors are starting to openly wonder how this one will end.

advertisement

Breathtaking Scale

The bubble is being driven by market forces on a scale never seen in the history of commerce. For the first time, startups can today think about a Total Available Market in the billions of users (smart phones, tablets, PC’s, etc.) and aim for hundreds of millions of customers. And those customers may be using their devices/apps continuously. The revenue, profits and speed of scale of the winning companies can be breathtaking. The New Exits

Rules for building a company in 2011 are different than they were in 2008 or 1998.Startup exits in the next three years will include IPO’s as well as acquisitions. And unlike the last bubble, this bubble’s first wave of IPO’s will be companies showing “real” revenue, profits and customers in massive numbers. (Think Facebook, Zynga, Twitter, LinkedIn, Groupon, etc.) But like all bubbles, these initial IPO’s will attract companies with less stellar financials, the quality IPO pipeline will diminish rapidly, and the bubble will pop. At the same time, acquisition opportunities will expand aslarge existing companies, unable to keep up with the pace of innovation in these emerging Internet markets, will “innovate” by buying startups. Finally, new forms of liquidity are emerging such asprivate-market stock exchangesfor buying and selling illiquid assets(i.e. SecondMarket, SharesPost, etc.) Tools in the New Bubble

Today’s startups have all the tools needed for a short development cycle and rapid customer adoption — Agile and Customer Development plus Business Model Design. The Four Steps to the Epiphany, Business Model Generation and the Lean Startup movement have become the playbook for startups. The payoff:in this bubble, a startup can actively “engineer for an acquisition.” Here’s how: Order of Battle

Each market has a finite number of acquirers, and a finite number of deal makers, each looking to fill specific product/market holes. So determining who specifically to target and talk to is not an incalculable problem. For a specific startup this list is probably a few hundred names. Wide Adoption

Startups that win in the bubble will be those that get wide adoption (using freemium, viral growth, low costs, etc) and massive distribution (i.e. Facebook, Android/Apple App store.)They will focus on getting massive user bases first, and let the revenue follow later.

advertisement

Visibility

During the the Lean Startup era, the advice was clear; focus on building the company and avoid hype. Now that advice has changed.Like every bubble this is a game of musical chairs. While you still need irrational focus on customers for your product, you and your company now need to be everywhere and look larger than life. Show and talk at conferences, be on lots of blogs, use social networks and build a brand. In the new bubble PR may be your new best friend, so invest in it. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Reprinted from SteveBlank.com Steve Blank is a prolific educator, thought leader and writer on Customer Development for Startups, the retired serial entrepreneur teaches, refines, writes and blogs on “Customer Development,” a rigorous methodology he developed to bring the “scientific method” to the typically chaotic, seemingly disorganized startup process. Now teaching Entrepreneurship at three major Universities, Blank is the author of Four Steps to the Epiphany. Follow him on Twitter @sgblank.