How a U.S. Spy Drone Could Help Solve Japan’s Nuclear Crisis

There are reports that the U.S. military used a Global Hawk spy drone to peep inside the damaged nuclear reactors at Fukushima Daiichi in Japan. It’s a tech that could help Japan solve its nuke woes.

The aged boiling water reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi are the subject of intense scrutiny within Japan and around the rest of the world: The plant was damaged in the earthquake and subsequent tsunami, and since then numerous safety systems designed to shut down the nuclear reactors have failed, resulting in hydrogen explosions that have damaged the reactor vessels and their surrounding buildings. It’s hard to determine what’s going on inside the tangled mess of collapsed structures, and efforts to contain the reactors are hampered by radiation leaks. Hence the U.S. offer to assist with a Global Hawk surveillance drone. But what can it do?

Radar Imaging

The autonomous Global Hawk is equipped with a sophisticated radar system that can do far more than the blips and tracks of an air traffic control display you probably imagine when someone says the word “radar.” The radar systems onboard the drone can be trained down onto the ground at a long range away from where the aircraft itself is flying. By illuminating “strips” of a battlefield with the radar beam as it flies, the drone can carry out sophisticated surveillance of remote locations thanks to sophisticated computer processing which generates radar images that look a lot like aerial photos–an example, taken by a JSTARS aircraft is shown below.

The drone can even train the radar onto a specific spot as it flies (“spotlight” mode) and garner incredibly high resolution imagery. The stated radar resolution of the Hawk is six feet, but it’s reasonable to assume the actual power of the radar package is a secret–such synthetic aperture imaging can result in resolutions as small as one foot.