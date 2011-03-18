Meltdown at Japanese Ultility Tepco Preceded Nuclear Disaster: Former Consultant

As Japanese military struggles to cool overheating fuel rods at the country’s damaged nuclear plant, some suggest a full meltdown might actually be happening somewhere else–in the corporate suites of Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Tepco, as it’s known, is a for-profit utility that owns the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and other plants and provides almost 35% of Japan’s electricity (pdf). And in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami that brought the country to nuclear crisis, the organization is turning into a lighting rod of political criticism. Japan’s Prime Minister Naoto Kan reportedly asked “what the hell is going on” according to the Kyodo news agency when Tepco didn’t inform him for an hour of an explosion at Fukushima 1.

Roger Gale, a nuclear industry consultant and former official at the U.S. Department of Energy who served as a consultant to Tepco for 20 years, says the earthquake, alone, is not to blame for the nuclear to crisis–Tepco was complicit.

Nuclear plants in France, Germany, and the U.S. are far more automated than in Japan, where more controls are based on manual decisions, switches, and reactions, says Gale. He thinks U.S. utilities would have acted more quickly in a similar disaster. “[Tepco] probably reacted more slowly in the initial case than they needed to,” he says.

Gale says a culture of complacency within Tepco may also have contributed to the crisis. Tepco has massive cash flows and a reputation for hiring the best and brightest engineers in Japan. However, Gale says, an array of management problems–a lack of transparency, problems with record keeping, relying on manual rather than automatic controls, and being slow on the draw when making decisions—plague the organization.

“They have an intellectual arrogance about them. They have an internal management culture that is not the best,” he says. “The top brass [at Tepco] only got their hands dirty when their pens leaked.”