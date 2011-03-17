SXSW 2011 Highlight Reel: GroupMe, Privacy, and Getting “Zucked With”

1. Steve Martocci talks entrepreneurship life in NYC. How NYC is critical to giving GroupMe the life and feedback it needs to grow.
3. Jared Hecht explains how GroupMe is different from the competition. “It’s a tool to work for anyone, anywhere, at anytime.”
4. Steve Martocci tells how “we pay our engineers really well.”
5. Steve and Jared both give their take on how to be successful in a noisy social mobile market.
7. Steve talks about the importance of privacy for his company’s users–and how neither he nor they care to be “Zucked with.”