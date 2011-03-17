SXSW 2011 Highlight Reel: Groupon Client Airs Beefs and Benefits of the Daily Deal Service

1. Frank Gruber, CEO and Co-founder of Tech Cocktail, talks about the future of social marketing: real time.
2. Travis Kalanick, a longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur who runs online car service Uber, tells of his troubles with Groupon, and, from the audience, Darren Schwartz, Groupon’s SVP of sales, jumps to the company’s defense.
3. Fast Company writer Anya Kamenetz starts the conversation asks about the uniqueness of the Groupon formula. Both Travis and Frank say the company has a voice and they’ve found it. It’s their biggest strength.
4. Travis explains why Groupon doesn’t get enough credit, and how they’re not going anywhere soon. This is just the next generation of coupons.
5. Travis explains that, in his experience with Groupon, the big issue is the disconnect between marketing and client service–the company is not connecting the actual experience of using Groupon with the promotion of the service.
6. Travis says that everything on the marketing side is disconnected with the operations side. Maybe it’s because they’ve grown too fast. Promises are made that aren’t kept, he adds.
Watch the whole panel presentation
Read more about the Groupon beef at SXSW