SXSW 2011 Highlight Reel: Groupon Client Airs Beefs and Benefits of the Daily Deal Service

2. Travis Kalanick, a longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur who runs online car service Uber, tells of his troubles with Groupon , and, from the audience, Darren Schwartz, Groupon’s SVP of sales, jumps to the company’s defense .

1. Frank Gruber, CEO and Co-founder of Tech Cocktail , talks about the future of social marketing: real time.

3. Fast Company writer Anya Kamenetz starts the conversation asks about the uniqueness of the Groupon formula. Both Travis and Frank say the company has a voice and they’ve found it. It’s their biggest strength.

4. Travis explains why Groupon doesn’t get enough credit, and how they’re not going anywhere soon. This is just the next generation of coupons.