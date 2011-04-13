APPTERNOON DELIGHT (AKA ANGRY LUNCH)

The practice of barricading oneself in a bathroom stall for 20 or 30 minutes every afternoon just to play Angry Birds on your smartphone

FACEBLOCKING

Losing an otherwise solid sale, job, or business relationship just by acting like a jackass on Facebook

REHABUZZITATION

A hibernation period during which a person or brand takes a break from creating Internet buzz in order to recharge their buzz-driving batteries