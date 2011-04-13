APPTERNOON DELIGHT (AKA ANGRY LUNCH)
The practice of barricading oneself in a bathroom stall for 20 or 30 minutes every afternoon just to play Angry Birds on your smartphone
FACEBLOCKING
Losing an otherwise solid sale, job, or business relationship just by acting like a jackass on Facebook
REHABUZZITATION
A hibernation period during which a person or brand takes a break from creating Internet buzz in order to recharge their buzz-driving batteries
REVENUDE
The sensation of vulnerable nakedness one feels when all one’s puffed-up BS and profit-jargoning has been stripped away to reveal actual numbers in the harsh light of day
CONTENT SHARECROPPING
A practice employed by large online “content farms,” in which they festoon their harvested content with a bunch of pointless social-media sharing buttons in order to give their “crops” more substance