Can an App Help You Become More Creative?

Ever wished you could let go of your humdrum office job and dedicate your life to your art?

This

week Lady Geek TV brings you apps that will help you discover your

hidden artistic talents. With Ovi’s Loop, which allows you record almost

any noise and assemble your funky beats in your own pocket multi-track

music-studio. And for the tortured artists, with the assistance of Learn

to Draw you’ll be on your way to your first Turner prize in no time at

all.

This week’s app of the week is the astounding iPadio – just

the thing for budding thespians to declaim their artful words to the

world.

and see how we make technology more fun.