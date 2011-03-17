An Interactive T-Shirt? Popcode Brings Augmented Reality Everywhere

Researchers at Cambridge University have developed a cool augmented reality app called Popcode. An update to the app recently made it available for iPhone 4 and Android, and the app is being featured at the University of Cambridge Science festival being held this week and next.

Before we say much about the app, take a look at a one-minute demonstration for yourself:

As an augmented reality application, Popcode’s central innovation is that it’s “markerless”; after unlocking the content by scanning the Popcode logo, additional content can be added onto just about anything. T-shirts seems to be a favorite of the team; here’s another one: