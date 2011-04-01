Archive: Stand Under These Umbrellas

“There’s not a person on the planet who hasn’t been frustrated with a cheap umbrella,” says David Kahng, CEO of Davek Accessories. Seven years ago, the mechanical engineer reinvented the wet-weather standby with his 200-piece metal-frame model. The Solo’s clean design points to a long-standing trend: The stronger the umbrella, the more spartan the look. But the industry is lightening up, thanks to new interest in spunky prints — or, in the case of London Undercover, alphabet soup. “We show traditional heritage patterns, but we also have to serve the eccentric,” says CEO Jamie Milestone. Ironclad or ironic, they’ve got you covered. — margaret rhodes