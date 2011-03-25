Tools of my Trade: Ken Smith on Hotels, Lawrence Halprin, and Inspiration

Ken Smith is not one to blend in. The New York — based designer moves beyond earth and stone in his work, often employing surprising elements such as bright synthetic flowers and plastic rocks. “Landscapes are made up of all sorts of synthetic things, and most people try to hide it,” he says. “I don’t.”

1. PLASTIC ROCK

Pieces like this hollow rock, which Smith is proposing for a roof garden atop a new Conrad hotel in New York’s Financial District, make sculptural statements while sidestepping weight restrictions. ($131, lowes.com)



2. MODEL OFF-HIGHWAY TRUCK

Smith’s business-card holder is a model of a Caterpillar truck normally reserved for earth-moving jobs. “I’m always pushing things around, so this appeals to me.” ($69, shopcaterpillar.com)



3. REFERENCE BOOK

“The Social Life of Small Urban Spaces, by William H. Whyte, is insightful about how people use spaces,” he says. “It’s something I’ve always carried as an agenda — to have socially good public spaces.” ($35, amazon.com)

