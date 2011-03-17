Big Pharma and the Value of the Umbrella Brand

For starters, a quiz: who makes Viagra, Lipitor, Nexium, Plavix, and Prevacid? Now, who made Vioxx, and who makes OxyContin? It is, in some ways, an extreme exercise; but if you can answer the first question, you likely work in Big Pharma. If you can answer the second, you are in far less exclusive company.

That’s because, for much of the last decade, pharmaceutical companies have operated in near-anonymity unless a major recall or other product liability crisis has dragged their names into the news. What’s most surprising is that the industry seems to prefer it that way.

Their marketing and communications campaigns focus almost entirely on the drugs they make, rather than on the mission of those who make them. It’s a model that has worked well for the Proctor & Gambles of the world. With so many different offerings ranging across so many different categories, it makes sense for these giants of the consumer product marketplace to ensure that the names Tide, Pringles, and Charmin ring out louder than the larger umbrella brand under which they reside.

Big Pharma has its own reasons for taking a similar approach. The first is historical. The pharmaceutical industry has always been driven by products and product promotion. It never occurred to the scientists who built the big companies that developed and sold the products that there was any value in the company name or reputation. This view was reinforced by the idea that the doctors — who in the days before Direct-to-Consumer advertising were the only target audience for drug sales and promotion — were only interested in the drugs, not in the companies that made them.

A second reason is political fear. Big Pharma’s often-contentious relationship with government overseers means that it has been hesitant to stick its head up out of the fox hole, lest it become an easy target for politicians with contrasting agendas. To some, it’s bad enough that the industry gets criticized for pushing the little blue pill. Why risk political problems by aggressively promoting the “good things we do.”

But while Big Pharma’s chosen approach may alleviate these legitimate concerns, it is also one that leaves companies vulnerable to crisis and lagging in brand equity. As such, it might be wise to reexamine whether the benefits of elevating product brands over the umbrella brand are outweighed by the risks to reputation and overall value.

When a pharmaceutical company is alleged to have taken a dangerous drug to market, the ensuing controversy becomes all anyone in the general public knows about the manufacturer. It’s the Vioxx recall that made Merck a household name. Claims that OxyContin is potentially addictive have done the same for Purdue Pharma. Absent any other information about the company, its people, and the life-saving work they do each day, bad news fills the vacuum and dominates the narrative. Then, it isn’t long before doctors, consumers, and investors lose faith and the manufacturer must swim upstream against the dominant perception to recover.