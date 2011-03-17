Turner Sports Exec: Creating March Madness on Demand Is Like “Good Rock and Roll” [Updated]

As the NCAA men’s basketball tournament brings our national productivity to a halt, with 36 games between last Tuesday and this Sunday, there are plenty of intriguing storylines. Will top-ranked Ohio State continue to dominate? Which Duke team will show up, the one that routed UNC in the ACC tournament, or the one that UNC routed the previous week? Will Jimmer Fredette, BYU’s insanely prolific scorer (28 points a game), shoot his team into the Final Four?

But the most compelling business story is this: How will Turner Sports–No. 17 on our 2011 Most Innovative Companies list and No. 2 on our sports list–and its March Madness on Demand online and mobile service perform on the biggest sports stage of the year? Remember, the Super Bowl is a single game. The NCAA tourney is 65 games over three weeks. “There’s a lot of pressure,” Michael Adamson, vice president of new products at Turner Sports, tells Fast Company. “It’s March Madness, man. It’s one of the most beloved sports event brands around.”

His game plan with MMOD was simple. As in, keep it simple. “It’s like good rock and roll–it’s not what you put in but what you leave out,” says Adamson. “It’s easy to get geeked about doing different stat views, but we said, let’s not go over the top. We don’t want to get in the way of the core experience. We want to enhance it.”

As part of a $10.8 billion deal that edged out ESPN last year, Turner and CBS are broadcasting the tournament together for the next 14 years. Every game appears one of four national networks–CBS and Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV. So far, the combo is working well. The tourney’s opening double-header on truTV Tuesday night, part of the NCAA’s newly expanded 68-team field, drew 2.6 million viewers. On Thursday, total visits online and through mobile apps were up 22 percent over last year (4.1 million online and 774,000 on apps), and TV viewership was up 19 percent over last year to 7.4 million viewers, the biggest audience in 20 years.

Also on Thursday, the MMOD iPhone and iPad app hit No. 1 in Apple’s App Store.

CBS has televised March Madness for years and it streamed games last year, but Turner should transform the online experience. The company is a digital powerhouse, the invisible creative force behind NBA.com, PGA.com, and Nascar.com, the top sites for those sports. Now Turner is applying that expertise to March Madness on Demand, or MMOD, which offers the sort of customization and controls that it has honed for years on other Web properties.