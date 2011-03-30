Bloomberg’s Push For Corporate Sustainability

SOON AFTER Bloomberg’s sustainability director, Curtis Ravenel, launched an initiative to green the company’s operations in 2006, he began to wonder: How do other businesses measure their impact on the environment? Do they report it to the public?

Before long, he found himself perusing corporate sustainability reports, released by many firms not just to brand themselves as “green” but also to cater to socially responsible investors. A lightbulb went off: He asked his colleagues whether Bloomberg, whose business is based on disseminating corporate data to the financial sector, collected this pile of information for its clients. The answer was no.

It turned out the company had been ignoring a potentially valuable area. “It was something our European colleagues had pushed for some time, but socially responsible investing was too small [a customer base],” Ravenel, 42, explains. “It just never made it up to C-level.”

Well, he thought, I’m C-level.

Ravenel’s curiosity had drawn him into an expanding corner of financial analysis called environmental, social, and governance, or ESG. ESG traditionally hadn’t been factored into invest-ment decisions. At most, it was viewed as “extra-financial” data — whether the company has a human-rights policy, or the percentage of women or minorities on its board.

But to its proponents, ESG is less concerned with social responsibility than with profits. If a company treats its employees well, for instance, it should have less turnover and lower HR costs; if a manufacturer gets serious about safety, it can avoid expensive lawsuits. There’s increasing evidence — and, correspondingly, a growing belief among portfolio managers — that companies taking such factors into account are forward-thinking and well managed, and therefore places investors should consider.