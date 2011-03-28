Who’s Next: Vivian Rosenthal’s Big Idea For Interactive Advertising

Big idea: “I want to turn every aspect of our lives into a game,” says the 35-year-old entrepreneur, “by marrying the digital and the physical.” Using video, animation, mobile apps, and now augmented reality, Rosenthal creates interactive advertising campaigns for brands ranging from H&M and Yahoo to Esquire magazine and shoe company Airwalk. Some of her projects seem like conceptual art, some like high-tech marketing. But at heart, they’re architecture, she asserts. “What is architecture? It’s about crafting experiences.”

Credentials: After Rosenthal graduated from Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation in 2001, she and classmate Jesse Seppi founded Tronic, a technology and design firm. One recent project: Manifold, a 60-foot sculpture at HP’s Palo Alto headquarters. One side of the piece is made of undulating fiberglass shapes; the other houses a series of identical high-definition video panels. As people pass by, motion sensors set the sculpture rotating from one surface to the other.

Second act: In November 2010, Rosenthal started her new company, GoldRun. Its software platform and iPhone app provide the tools to exploit augmented reality for commercial purposes. GoldRun’s Android app will debut this spring.

Quick start: GoldRun launched with H&M as its first client, creating a virtual extension of the Swedish fashion retailer’s 10 Manhattan locations. Users could download the GoldRun app for smartphones before visiting one of the stores. There, they could point their iPhones at the display windows and, in their viewfinder, see virtual representations of garments and dresses. If one woman, say, snapped a photo of a dress and then pointed the viewfinder at a nearby friend, she’d see her pal “trying on” the clothing. The app’s GPS sensors confirmed people’s locations and sent coupons for 10% off H&M purchases to anyone who snapped a photo.

What’s in a name? GoldRun is a play on “gold rush” — the act of “looking for something and realizing there might be more to the idea than we first thought,” Rosenthal says — and “running around town,” a modern version of hunting and gathering. If this sounds like the name of a James Bond film, that’s the point. Rosenthal hopes to make shopping more exciting by creating alternative realities.

Growing up artsy: Rosenthal grew up in New York’s Greenwich Village. Her mother still volunteers as a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she credits her parents’ love of art, contemporary dance, and music with helping to form her taste.

Favorite book: Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.