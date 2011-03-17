Nokia & Microsoft: $1 Billion Deal to Save Them Both?

I have been fascinated to read the prognostications around the recent deal between Nokia and Microsoft ( watch my podcast on this topic ). In a nutshell, Microsoft will pay Nokia $1 billion, and in exchange, Nokia will abandon its Symbian mobile phone operating system and switch to Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 (WP7). Although the stock prices of both companies have fallen since this announcement, people generally believe this is a good move for each business.

Yet many naysayers still persist. They argue that Nokia is foolish to abandon the software business. They say this is like Yahoo abandoning the search business and making way for Google, or similar to Borders giving up online retailing–outsourcing to Amazon–while its chief competitor, Barnes & Noble, built bn.com. Today Borders is near bankruptcy and Yahoo has long lost its leading spot in the .com hierarchy.

But this strategy, giving up one front to win another, has a far deeper precedent.

During the Warring States period in China, the royals and generals regularly entertained themselves by gambling on races among their private stocks of horses. The stakes were high. One day, a well-known military advisor and descendant of Sun Tzu named Sun Bin noticed that General Tian Ji was preoccupied. When Sun Bin inquired, the general explained that his horses, which regularly lost, had cost him significant sums of money. Sun Bin offered to accompany the general to the next match to see if he could devise a strategy whereby the general would win.

At the race, Sun Bin learned that the races consisted of three heats: the best horses competed in the first heat; the second-best horses in the second; and their worst horses in the third. Sun Bin noticed that the general’s horses were slightly slower than the competition. This was enough information for Sun Bin to devise a strategy that would ensure General Tian Ji victory.

Sun Bin told General Tian Ji that he had a plan, and suggested that the general call another race and be prepared to bet heavily on it. The general had great confidence in Sun Bin, so he planned a high-profile competition, at which the prince and thousands of peasants and royal subjects were to attend. He put both his finances and his reputation at risk.

In the first heat, Sun Bin advised the general to race his worst horses against the prince’s best. The prince easily defeated the general. The crowd cheered, the prince smiled confidently, but Sun Bin remained calm.