iFive: Facebook Ads vs. Google, IE9’s 2.3 Million Downloads, Apple’s iPad GPS Trick, Microsoft’s Ethics, Asus Chrome Netbook

1. The battle for advertising market share between Facebook and Google just took an interesting turn: Some Facebook app developers are reporting that Facebook’s instructing them to stop using Google’s AdSense network. It’s because Google hasn’t signed Facebook’s terms for ad partners, and it’s unlikely to–it could impact Google’s business model for earning cash. Although not many app writers use AdSense, it’s the next step in the battle between the two giants.

2. Microsoft launched its new IE9 browser the other day–and Microsoft is lauding the code (which has had good reviews) thanks to 2.3 million downloads in its first 24 hours, a success measured as 27 downloads per second according to Microsoft. But in context, Firefox 3.5 was downloaded 5 million times in its first day in late 2009, and a year before Firefox 3 was acquired 8 million times in a day.

3. Apple seems to have gifted the Wi-Fi only iPad 2 with an unexpected bonus that may further its lead in the tablet wars: When tethered to an iPhone, the data link also communicates the iPhone’s GPS solution. In other words, Apple’s entry-level $499 iPad 2 can geotag photos and act as a full-screen nav unit. Will this help extend the iPad’s lead over its nearest rival, the Wi-Fi only Motorola Xoom which starts a full $100 more?

4. Google may be ready to aid nonprofit organizations generously, but it just failed to get on the Ethisphere list of the 110 most ethical companies in the world. More than 3,000 companies applied to be measured for their performances in regulatory infractions and sustainable business practices…but only Microsoft scored a hit, being more ethical than Google or Apple thanks to its “corporate citizenship” program.

5. Can Asus rejuvenate the netbook market? It certainly seems to be trying–there are rumors it will be launching a $200 netbook with around a 10-inch screen powered by Chrome, undercutting the average cost of today’s netbooks by a good margin. It could be considered the next step that was started with the CR-48…and a final move before tablets superseded the entry-level computing game.

