Made to Give: Storytelling Mobilizes Thousands to Join the Story

Just out of college in 2003, Jason Russell and his buddies, Loren Poole and Bobby Bailey, decided they’d use their newly acquired film-making talents to go to the Sudan in search of a war. They wanted to document it on film, but that idea came to an abrupt end when they got there and found the war had ended. They decided to stay and hunt for another story and ended up in Gulu, Uganda where they tripped camera-first into the world’s worst case of mass child abuse, abduction, murder, rape, and torture. These three American film-makers stumbled on the horror of a community of children who would hide in tunnels and sewers at night to avoid being abducted into an army of brain-washed child soldiers.

The story of how three young men founded Invisible Children illuminates six great tips for creating a company that is made to give:

1. An amazing story moves hearts, minds and money

Joseph Koney’s LRA (Lord’s Resistance Army) had been waging war against the Ugandan government and raping and plundering the villages of Northern Uganda for many years before they got there, and, despite the UN being deeply involved, the world at large had no idea this war was being waged on these children. Jason, Loren and Bobby became addicted and engaged in the tragedy because they could see themselves in the faces of these Ugandan children living in fear of their lives. As a result they made a commitment to the children of Gulu to tell their story. These adventurous 20-somethings resemble young rock stars rather than the story-telling leaders of a young army of students for change who are focused on ending the 20 year genocide in Northern Uganda.

2. Use the talents and treasures you already have

They came back to the US, made a short documentary of their discovery and their commitment to end the war. They started touring the US, visiting hundreds of school campuses sharing their story through the documentary, inviting kids of all ages to engage and connect with the plight of the children in Uganda through their story. They gave out their DVD, raising money, awareness and an invitation to the kids on campus to hold parties to share the documentary, becoming part of the story and the solution.