Google Announces New Service for Nonprofits

Google has announced a new program for nonprofits, which they say will include a grant for adwords, exclusive tools, and collaboration forums. “Instead of applying to each Google product individually,” nonprofits can apply for a suite of tools here, according to Google’s blog post.

The user-friendly site, Google.com/nonprofits, looks like it aims to simplify and educate how nonprofits can use the wide array of google products for their organization (like this video below).

For now, it wasn’t immediately obvious what new or “exclusive” tools will be offered to nonprofits, how google would determine the grant size for adwords, or who is (and is not) qualified. We’ve reached out to Google to and will upate this post as we here back.