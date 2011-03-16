Google Announces New Service for Nonprofits

Google has announced a new program for nonprofits, which they say will include a grant for adwords, exclusive tools, and collaboration forums. “Instead of applying to each Google product individually,” nonprofits can apply for a suite of tools here, according to Google’s blog post.
The user-friendly site, Google.com/nonprofits, looks like it aims to simplify and educate how nonprofits can use the wide array of google products for their organization (like this video below).
For now, it wasn’t immediately obvious what new or “exclusive” tools will be offered to nonprofits, how google would determine the grant size for adwords, or who is (and is not) qualified. We’ve reached out to Google to and will upate this post as we here back.
*update: Google has responded to our inquires. We have pasted their response, with links, below:
“-a marketplace of Certified Google Partners (in Adwords, Apps, Analytics, Website Optimizer, Geo and more) that have offered to help nonprofits optimize Google tools at a special discounted rate or pro-bono
-up to $10,000 a month in advertising on Google AdWords to reach more donors
-free or discounted Google Apps to cut IT costs and operate more efficiently
-premium features for YouTube and
–Google’s mapping technologies to raise awareness of their cause
(a few of those products are of course available to other organizations, but at a cost; products for nonprofits are free or heavily discounted)”
