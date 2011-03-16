Visa Adds Person-to-Person Payments in U.S.

Visa just announced the ability for U.S. Visa card holders to send and receive funds from other cardholders anywhere in the world. The system, which will hit later in 2011, will greatly increase the scope of person-to-person digital payments globally.

Visa says it’s mplementing the personal-payments protocol throughout its systems in the U.S., which means that at some point soon anyone in the U.S. holding a Visa debit or credit card will be able to send money to anyone else who owns a Visa card anywhere (though if you owe money to someone with a Mastercard, or just want it sent to their bank account, you’re out of luck). It’s a breakthrough, Visa notes, that extends the services Visa offers from the point of sale into the ephemeral digital space and lets consumers “pay one another.”

The way it works is pretty simple: If your bank supports the transaction (and Visa’s careful to note this does only apply to “participating financial institutions”), then when you arrange to make a personal payment to someone else from your account, using their 16-digit Visa card number instead of their bank-account number. An email address or phone number will work, too, assuming the client has linked these details to the banks. Visa thinks “this makes sending money to a niece for her birthday or to a son in college simpler, faster, and more convenient than before.” Nothing says “I love you” like cash money.

The new service was made possible by a number of moves Visa’s made, including tweaks to its global payments network VisaNet and “strategic product agreements” with CashEdge Inc. and Fiserv, Inc. which are two of the “leading providers of electronic person-to-person payment” services.

Direct personal payments are, of course, already commonplace around the world; there are more than 70 different programs in place to enable account holders to send funds to Visa accounts. But Visa’s press release notes that this is “the first time a major payment network has introduced a global requirement for account issuers to accept incoming funds and thus enable a new generation of personal payment services.” If this impacts global digital transactions, that last bit could be especially true.

It’s big news, although Visa is quiet about a couple of key issues: Fees it will charge, and security. The fees matter is key, as it will tell us how much we can expect to pay for the fact Visa’s now embracing the digital era. And the security component is even more key–though Visa will undoubtedly have extra security systems in place, there’s probably scope for abuse of this service because it’s so fast and simple.