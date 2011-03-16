What You Can Learn When an Organization Falls Apart

It is not often that you see an organization come apart at the seams on television. But that is exactly what happened in February when the head coach of the Detroit Pistons got thrown out of a game in Philadelphia and the players on the bench laughed . Like all organizational implosions, this one had been building for a time and so when it came to a head it was more pitiful than unexpected.

As removed as NBA basketball may be from real life, it is

worth examining the reasons for the Pistons dysfunction because they are not

unique to professional sports. We see them all too often in the corporate and

public sectors. Not long ago the Pistons were an exemplary team; they were in

the NBA Eastern Conference finals for six consecutive years, and won the NBA

title in 2004. Detroit fans loved the players and its management for its

workman like approach to the game; few stars just a lot of discipline and hard

work. All that is lost now and so let’s examine what happened.

One, no leadership at

the top. Karen Davidson is the owner. She inherited the team when her

husband, William, an octogenarian billionaire entrepreneur/philanthropist died

in 2009. She has shown little of the passion for the team that her husband did

and to her credit has tried to sell the team. Her preparations for sale,

however, have hampered the team’s competitiveness because she seems unwilling

to invest acquiring the right players and the right coaches.

Two, poor

decision-making in management. Joe Dumars, the president and general

manager, was twice voted the NBA’s executive of the year and deservedly so. In

years past, he put together a set of players who played as an ensemble, each

one willing to do what was necessary to win. He also hired good coaches,

notably Larry Brown who coached the team to a championship. Dumars also fired

Brown the following year when it was clear that he had lost the trust of his

players. But since that time Dumars has selected poorly in the NBA draft and

traded away key players who might have helped the team remain competitive. In

fairness the failure of ownership to pony up for good talent has hindered

Dumars.

Three, weak front-line

management. John Kuester is a first-time head coach; his career has been as

an assistant. Based on team’s performance on the court and their comments

expressed off it, the players show him little respect. When seven of them

failed to show up on time (or at all) for a shoot-around, Kuester benched them,

leaving the Pistons with only six players available to play. It was in this

game that Kuester was ejected.

Four, undisciplined

players. Richard Hamilton was once considered a key player but since late

last year he has been benched. Recently it was reported that Hamilton lost his

temper at a practice and berated the Kuester in front of other players. This

insubordination eroded team with veteran backing Hamilton and younger players

siding with the coach. The net result is dispirited play and mounting losses,

including one game to the league’s worst team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Five, fan malaise.

Not surprisingly fans are not supportive of the team. Attendance has been

declining, not simply because of the poor economy in Southeast Michigan, but

also because the fans are unwilling to spend their hard earned dollars on a

team that has given up on itself.