AIGA Launches Design for Good, Asking Members to Donate 5% of Their Time to Social and Civic Causes

Some attendees of SXSW might have wondered what Ric Grefé, the executive director of AIGA , was doing here. After all, the almost 100-year-old organization originally known as the American Institute of Graphic Artists had begun as a club for print designers, and Austin was currently hosting a gathering of thousands of proudly un-ephemerate creatives.

But for the past two decades, AIGA has worked especially hard to define “design” as more than a touchable end product, Grefé told me during an interview on the PepsiCo Plugged-In stage. “Before design was ever on the cover of Fast Company,” he said, nodding to the magazines stacked to the right and left of the stage, AIGA was talking about design as a trans-media, strategic tool for business.

The advocacy work that AIGA is doing on behalf of its over 20,000 members and designers as a whole seeks to engage three specific audiences: That business audience, where AIGA hopes to help bring designers to the decision-making, C-suite table; the general public, whom AIGA tries to educates about the value of design in daily life; and most interestingly, government, an area where AIGA is engaged in several initiatives that prove designers can create widespread impact in policy.

Long before the disastrous Miami elections in 2000, AIGA had discussions with election boards about what they perceived to be confusing and poorly designed ballots. After their worst fears were proven to be true in Miami-Dade County, they helped to launch an initiative named Design for Democracy that would not only document the thousands of different ballot designs across the country, but eventually come up with recommendations for how to make the election process more clear and fair for Americans. This went beyond just a graphic refresh of the ballot, said Grefe. “Design for Democracy hopes to redesign the entire voting experience.” Counties across the country have adopted the recommendations, and the government has been paying attention: AIGA is now working with the treasury department to apply similar changes to mortgage agreements and credit card statements.

In another example of its quest to elevate the profession, AIGA was also at the forefront of one of last year’s biggest design stories: The redesign (and then un-design) of the Gap logo. After debuting a new logo which was met with incredible opposition, Gap announced a crowdsourced competition where designers could submit their ideas for what would eventually become the “real” logo. This was disappointing to Grefé, who pointed to AIGA’s strict no-spec policy that has empowered many of its members to ask for fair compensation for design work. “Crowdsourcing is not going away,” said Grefe. “But we reached out to them and said, ‘We can help you do it right.'”