The Letter You Wish You Could Write to Your Boss

Dear Boss,

Yesterday I came into the office all fired up, focused, and ready to jump into the day. My commute was unusually easy, which allowed my mind to wander. I came up with some possible solutions to a problem I had been having with the report I’ve been writing. I made a bee-line for my desk, disregarding my usual inclination to head first to the kitchen and make a cup of coffee.

I had just opened a new Word document and was set to begin some uninterrupted time of absorbed work, when my phone rang. I’d forgotten about that meeting you called yesterday afternoon to talk about sales projections for this quarter.

Reluctantly, I rose from my desk and joined you and rest of the team at the conference table. I tried to sit patiently as you went around the table asking each person to update the rest of the team on what they’re doing. It was clear you’d lost control of the meeting when one person had been talking for twenty-five minutes about an issue he’s been having with his email program.

Soon, my mind was wandering, and I noticed an ant crawling up one of the table legs. I heard phones ringing and keyboards clacking. The heat was turned up too high, as usual, and I found myself beginning to nod off. All I wanted to do was get back to my work.

After what seemed like forever, you finally decided to focus on the topic at hand: this quarter’s sales projections. Your assistant came in to help you open up your PowerPoint — a fifty-slide deck, each slide filled with so much information it was impossible to both read them and listen to what you were saying. Then, I realized it didn’t matter, because you were actually reading directly from the slides, verbatim.

After two hours, in a near catatonic state but for my stomach, which was roaring, you finally called the meeting to an end. Unfortunately, notwithstanding the two-hour barrage of “information,” no one left the meeting with clear action steps on which they could execute. In fact, I’m not even sure most of the attendees could tell you what the meeting was about.

I returned to my desk wanting nothing more than to go home. I ended up spending an hour reading my accumulated email and returning calls, because by this point, I just wasn’t up to focusing on my report.

I really do like my job, but we have so many meetings that I feel like I rarely have time to do it, and when I finally do get some free time, I rarely have much energy left. Isn’t there a better way?

Thank you,

Your frustrated employee