Does Use of Google Apps Discriminate Against the Blind?

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division concerning colleges’ use of Google Apps. The NFB claims that since Gmail, Calendar, and Docs contain “significant accessibility barriers” for blind people who use technology-converting websites into speech or Braille, for educational institutions to outsource to Google is tantamount to discrimination.

Marc Maurer, the NFB’s president, minced no words in a statement issued yesterday:

“Given the many accessible options available, there is no good reason that these universities should choose a suite of applications, including critical e-mail services, that is inaccessible to blind students. Worse yet, according to recent data more than half of the American higher education institutions that are outsourcing e-mail to third-party vendors plan to deploy this suite, even though they know that it cannot be used by blind students. Nor can these universities claim ignorance of their legal obligations, since the United States Department of Justice and the United States Department of Education have specifically warned all university presidents against the adoption of inaccessible technology. The National Federation of the Blind will not tolerate this unconscionable discrimination against blind students and faculty and callous indifference to the right of blind students to receive an equal education. We urge these higher education institutions to suspend their adoption of Google Apps for Education until it is accessible to all students and faculty, not just the sighted, or to reject Google Apps entirely.”

Northwestern and New York Universitities, which have adopted Google Apps, are specifically named in the complaint. Many other universities, including Brown, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Utah State, and the University of Southern California, use the technology. Those are just a few out of the many big names from a Google site touting its Apps for higher education. For each university, there is a blurb of praise from the relevant information officer or technology chief. Many have YouTube testimonials shilling for Google Apps; here’s one (posted back in 2007) from Northwestern’s Wendy Woodward, Director of Technology Support Services:

In the Northwestern case study featured on the Google page, Woodward is quoted as saying, “We are gaining tremendous service advantages at literally no cost to the university.”