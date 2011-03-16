LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman: Data Wrangler of The Modern Age

Reid Hoffman, angel investor , co-founder of LinkedIn and Fast Company Most Creative Person , took the stage at SXSW interactive as part of the distinguished speaker series, and immediately brought the ballroom back to the future. “What are we stumbling toward here?” recalling the visions of a shiny future of yester-technology. “In the ‘50s and ‘70s, the predictions were flying cars, robots, and computers that would advance the boundaries of physics,” said Hoffman. “It was the Jetsons. None of that has come true.”

Instead says Hoffman, he encouraged the entrepreneurs and technologists who want to embrace the future need to understand the nuances of data in an information age. Where it might not be coffee-making robots and flying cars, the future is happening “sooner and stranger than we think.”

Hoffman has reason to love data. Over 100 million worker bees use LinkedIn (which is in its pre-IPO quiet period) and throw off a ton of data about themselves and each other. And there is more, not less data coming. He acknowledged the pitfalls. Privacy should always be a concern. “Never ambush your users,” he said by way of advice. “If they trust you, they should never feel ambushed by what you do with their data.” And keep an eye on the powerful. “’Government’ makes me more nervous than corporations, especially if they are not well formed,” he said, referencing Libya. But anything that has pure power should be watched. “As a citizen I’d like to have the data dashboard of what the government has on me.”

Reid ticked through the waves of internet development. The first was the low bandwidth, anonymous wander through cyberspace, looking for files at 2400 baud and hoping you weren’t chatting with a balding credit card thief. “But you didn’t go in as yourself with your own relationships.” Next was 2.0, a dramatic development enabled by trusted social networks and real identity.

“Think about the truth in wikileaks and in the Middle East,” he said. Identity is “the key to power of the people. The web 2.0 thinking is not just a name, it’s a trend and an important tribal conversation.” Now, he says, it’s the data that we generate through our social technology lives, linking in, checking in, meeting up, etc, that will fuel the technology that will create the future. “It’s analytics, web 3 is what we are inventing out of that data.”

An example he cited was LinkedIn Skills, a new feature that links multiple data sources with skills that are rising in importance, parsed by sector, geographical area and other factors. It was an example of the kind of idea he looks for from entrepreneurs–using data to create new information or services that deepen our experience. “The idea was: Let’s find the skills that are related to each others, mash it up with Wikipedia, link to human editors that can enhance your understanding of what skills are.”

He challenged the audience to play along on Twitter. “Tweet your best idea using data with #web3sxsw, and LinkedIn will make a web graphic of the entries, and blog about the best ones.”