The Kardashian Brand: Boom or Bust?

The Fantasy

While in my office enjoying my morning Illy cappuccino, I am alerted an important call has just come in: Ms. Kardashian is on the line. I answer the phone. What ensues is a conversation one could only dream about: she is an admirer of my work, has a fragrance line coming out and would like to commission me to design the new brand and its launch. By the time our call is done, the froth on my cappuccino has long since disappeared but that’s okay. Life is good. There’s more cappuccino where that came from.

I hear a siren outside the window to awaken and realize it was only a dream.

Getting philosophical, I realize some of our greatest achievements came about due to a dream, a fantasy, an insatiable curiosity of “What if?”

The Reality

Kim did not call me. Yet.

But it would be a dream project: creating a brand for a lifestyle icon. Having created brands for some of the world’s top luxury brands, I admit to occasionally letting my mind wander to freely imagine about possibilities.

In my book, Defying Gravity & Rising Above the Noise, I presented a logo for Sean John (or Sean Combs, or “P. Diddy”) based on the word bling. As you see here, it is a great word play since it reads right side up and upside down. Like I said in my book, Sean, we should talk.