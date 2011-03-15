Three Cleantech Open Alumni Startups to Watch

Last week, Fast Company had the chance to sit in on a venture-capital pitch session featuring a number of startups that have in the past participated in the Cleantech Open, a series of competitions that provides funding and advice to cleantech startups. Below, we look at three of the companies with the most compelling pitches.

Fenix International

This startup designs distributed, small-scale micro power generation and storage solutions in a box. Fenix’s ReadySet, a durable box that can be charged with a bicycle generator, a solar panel, or from the grid, is designed for cell phone battery charging (and other small-scale electronic charging applications) in the developing world. The box will cost just under $100, but Fenix plans to sell it through mobile-phone operators who can potentially increase their revenue by distributing it to customers who might not otherwise have access to electricity (the more people who keep their phones charged, the more people using their phones in the first place).

Hydrovolts