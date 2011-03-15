Presentation IS Everything!

I was at an event this past weekend during which the title sentiment of this post was driven home to me. (Watch my video here )

The event featured opportunities for

entrepreneurs to stand up and deliver their business pitch to a panel of

experts and receive feedback. In one of these sessions, five experienced

entrepreneurs took turns pitching.

The first three received some tough criticism.

Their presentations came across as weak and timid. Their body language was

hesitant and shy. They were inarticulate when describing their work. One even

asked the panel if she should get some presentation coaching. The panel’s

common critique for all three was that after listening to them, they still

didn’t know what they did or how they made money.

The two others then had their turns. These

entrepreneurs presented themselves well. They came across as sure of

themselves, looking and sounding confident. They made direct eye contact and

didn’t seem cowed or intimidated by the panel, who were subsequently

complimentary.

Here’s what got my attention: These two

entrepreneurs said virtually the same thing as the first three. The words were

disjointed and not particularly well-organized. I did not know what these two

did or how they made money, either. But because they said it in a more poised

and polished way, the panel felt they had done a good job.

Their nonverbal behaviors made them more believable.

This is what it means for you: All else

being equal, a good presentation can make the difference between winning and

losing. It can open doors and provide opportunities for a further look.

Confidence in oneself instills confidence in others.