The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Retail

01 / Groupon >>



For integrating web and the real-world shopping experience, changing consumer behavior, democratizing small businesses, and spawning an entire new category. The fastest-growing company in web history, Groupon’s flash deal site marries cents-off coupons to a Friday-after-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy. The company broke into the black just seven months after inception; globally, more than 500 copycat sites have already sprung up.



02 / Trader Joe’s >>



For becoming bigger than Whole Foods while retaining its down-home image. The grocery chain’s limited-selection, high-turnover model allows it to buy large quantities, secure deep discounts, and stock its shelves with a winning combination of yuppie-friendly staples (cage-free eggs, organic blue agave sweetener) and affordable luxuries. Its 344 U.S. stores sell an estimated $1,750 in merchandise per square foot, more than double Whole Foods’ tally.

03 / Marks & Spencer >>



For its aggressive pursuit of sustainability. In the past year, the U.K. company has pioneered charging for plastic bags, significantly reduced packaging, and launched a clothing recycling venture with Oxfam. It has also committed to becoming the first major retailer to ensure that six of the key raw materials it uses–soya, cocoa, beef, leather, coffee, and palm oil–will come from sustainable sources that do not contribute to deforestation.