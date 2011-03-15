Profit From Your “Groupon Remorse” With DealsGoRound App

A new smartphone app from DealsGoRound helps you take advantage of “Groupon remorse”–social-buying coupons for resale by people who know they won’t ever redeem them.

Kris Petersen, DealsGoRound’s founder and CEO, first got the idea for the the service (whose main incarnation is this website) a few years ago. A Chicago native and early adopter of Groupon, he had purchased a four-person Segway tour of the city for $160, and was certain he’d use it that summer. But the summer came and went, Petersen didn’t use the Groupon–and DealsGoRound was born soon thereafter. “It wasn’t an impulse purchase. I really wanted to go on that Segway tour, and still do to this day,” he tells Fast Company. But the scheduling and weather just didn’t work out, and he could have benefited from the opportunity to sell off his coupon once he realized he wasn’t going to use it.

He launched his website while sitting in the stands of a basketball stadium where his wife was coaching. Initially it formed as a Craigslist-style free market; as it took off, Petersen decided to relaunch the site with integrated PayPal functionality, taking a portion of each sale. He left the venture capital firm Lightbank (an early Groupon investor) about a month ago to handle DealsGoRound full-time.

While the site handles both buyers and sellers of already-purchased social-buying coupons, the app, which launched on iPhone on March 7 and will come to Android in the next week or two, is intended to help buyers. Say you’re in the East Village in Manhattan and are in the mood for saving some money. Open up the app, see what deals are for sale in the area, and scoop one up. Unlike a primary Groupon purchase, you don’t have to wait for the deal to “tip”–since it already did, for the initial buyer.

The app capitalizes on what the Boston Globe characterized as “Groupon remorse” in this delightful report from last week. The Globe rounded up various Groupon impulse-buyers who lived to regret the day. One of them needed to eat 10 pizzas, take two beading classes, have two car washes, visit a museum with three friends, and visit a variety of other local businesses in order to protect her $250 worth of investment in Groupons and other coupons. “I made a spreadsheet, and it’s so sad, they’re all coming due,” she told the Globe‘s Beth Teitell. (The story is very much worth reading in full, as is watching the video at the top of the page, which follows people on the other end of the spectrum–“extreme couponers” who spend up to 20 hours a week making sure they take advantage of every deal they can find.)

In addition to DealsGoRound, the Globe singled out CoupRecoup and Lifesta, which earned $1 million in a recent round of private funding, as other secondary sites. Each site has a different pricing scheme: DealsGoRound, a flat 10% fee on a sale; Lifesta, $0.99 plus 8% per sale; CoupRecoup, free (for now).