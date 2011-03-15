Augmented Reality May Be the iPad 2’s Secret Killer App

The iPad 2 is getting all sorts of praise, but something interesting is emerging: Are its light weight, large screen and twin cameras perfectly positioned to make the iPad an Augmented Reality giant?

Augmented Reality apps have slowly proliferated on smartphones, bringing a novelty and genuine usefulness to some data streams that are overlaid on reality through the device’s rear cameras, but now there are tablet computers with rear cameras, too. Freshest, and perhaps most potent, among the list of tablets is the iPad 2, and already some AR apps have surfaced for it.

Metaio is a big name in AR on the iPhone–back in 2009 we wrote about its interesting AR experiment to “tag” the real world–and it’s already been experimenting with the AR opportunities afforded by the new iPad. Check out the video of the company’s early efforts below:

The potential for clever real-world ad-related AR apps is immediately evident from the video, along with rich media content hidden in AR links inside printed material like newspapers.