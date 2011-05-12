The 10 Most Innovative Companies In China

01 / Dawning Information Industry >>



For being China’s leading supercomputer-maker. Its Nebulae is the world’s third-fastest, and Dawning aims to take on its chipmaker, Nvidia, with its own chip, called the Loongson.

02 / Huawei >>



For building the future of telecoms. Forty-five of the world’s top 50 telecoms companies have used Huawei products–perhaps the greatest recognition that it’s been able to cast off China’s image as a nation of imitators rather than innovators. The company has created products for demanding customers in unexpected places, including systems able to withstand Siberia’s frigid winters and bulletproof machinery for a Mexican telecom operator.

03 / Changchun Dacheng Industrial Group



For being the first company in the world to mass-produce plant-based glycols, which can be used as a building block for cosmetics, plastics, and household cleaning products. (These types of glycols are typically derived from oil.) It recently announced a partnership with a Danish company, Novozymes, to develop tech that turn agricultural waste into sugars, which can then be turned into glycols.