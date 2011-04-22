The 10 Most Innovative Companies In Russia

01 / Yandex >>



For mastering search. The internet search company Yandex is already three times more popular than Google in its home market (Russia) and this year, it made its move onto Google’s international turf with the launch of an English-language search engine. One of Yandex’s key advantages has always been the complexity of the Russian language, whose Lego-set of prefixes, roots and suffixes has forced it to be a step ahead in the nuance of its algorithms. That pushed the Firefox browser to drop Google in 2009 as its default search engine in Russia, succeeding it with Yandex.



02 / Kaspersky Lab



For turning hackers into an army of virus fighters. Russia’s leading computer security company has lured the most brilliant Russian geeks away from hacking (their usual forte) and into its virus analysis team. With the help of these whiz kids, Kaspersky Lab has become the fourth largest antivirus-program provider in the world.

03 / ABBYY



For pioneering optical text recognition technology. Its products for converting paper documents into searchable electronic files are playing a critical role as all text goes digital. It also has an office in Milpitas, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, a rarity for a firm with Soviet roots.