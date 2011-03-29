Brazil’s 10 Most Innovative Companies

01 / Azul >>

For converting bus riders into frequent fliers. Brazilian-born David Neeleman, founder of Jet Blue, brought the low-cost airline model to his home country and tweaked it to fit its nuances. About a quarter of the flights cost less than the same trip on the bus–and passengers without credit cards or with low credit limits can pay by direct bank withdrawal or in installments.

02 / Ambev



For leading the merger that formed the world’s largest brewer. When Belgian brewer Interbrew teamed up with this company to form Inbev, the boys from Brazil quickly initiated takeovers of giants such as Anheuser-Busch and Burger King. Ambev, best known for its signature beer brands Skol, Brahma, and Antártica, as well as the wildly popular soft drink Guaraná Antártica, is the conglomerate’s Latin American property and operates in 14 countries.



03 / Petrobras



For becoming the world leader in ultra-deepwater drilling. While many oil majors were content to skim the easy stuff when oil was cheap in the roaring ’90s, Petrobras invested heavily in bluewater oil deposits, using cutting edge seismic sonar to find oil and developing innovative rigs, pipes, and pumps to retrieve it from the ocean bottom. It now controls 14 ultra deepwater rigs worldwide. It’s also the sole operator in Brazil, where massive reserves of oil were recently found buried off the Atlantic coast.