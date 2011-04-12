The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Energy

01 / SolarCity >>



For being the nation’s leading installer of rooftop solar panels. In sum, SolarCity has placed more than 10,000 solar rooftops–10% of the total in the U.S. Its major clients include eBay, Walmart, and Intel; it has also signed a deal with Home Depot to become the chain’s in-store vendor for home panels at 400 stores.



02 / Enerkem >>



For finding the hidden power of trash. Its proprietary thermo-chemical system uses pressure, chemicals, and 800 degrees of heat to recycle 15 different kinds of trash into renewable electricity, chemicals for plastic, and ethanol that can run cars. The Montreal-based company is currently building two commercial-scale plants that turn trash into fuel.



03 / Envirofit



For manufacturing cheap, environmentally friendly stoves for consumers in the developing world. The products rely on intensive market research, so that each stove can be “housewife-approved” for each cultural context and cooking style, and use up to 60% less fuel.