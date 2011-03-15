The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Architecture



01 / Snøhetta >>

For design that’s both social and beautiful that blurs the lines between architecture and landscape. Snohetta’s buildings are notable for their “architecture of engagement,” in which the social experience of the structure is as important as its form.



02 / BIG



For winning high profile commissions and international accolades–a feat given the firm’s small size–thanks to the work of its Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. The studio has designed Denmark’s much-lauded pavilion for the Shanghai Expo, put the final flourishes on the Figure 8 House in Copenhagen, unveiled a pyramid-shaped residential tower for Manhattan, and knocked off the competition for a waste treatment facility in Denmark by envisioning the unglam building as the site of an urban ski slope.

03 / Foreign Office Architects

For its bold vision for the digital media education center at Ravensbourne College, which defines the school as a machine for learning by melding departments, rethinking the function of classrooms, and incorporating social media into design.